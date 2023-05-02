Best rain chance this week - Thursday

There’s potential both morning and evening for storms
Best chances come Thursday for the area.
Best chances come Thursday for the area.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another quiet night is on the way for Kansas and should continue into Wednesday morning. High pressure will remain close by, which will keep most of the clouds away and allow for light winds. Temperatures will remain cool, but frost is unlikely.

South winds return to the state on Wednesday, with some gusts in western Kansas up around 20-25 mph. It will also be warming up a little more, and much of the state will have highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered storms will be back in southwest Kansas Wednesday evening, but severe weather looks unlikely. A few storms will have heavy downpours and some small hail.

The best chance for rain this week will come Thursday when scattered storms will be in central and south central Kansas during the morning. Those are also not likely to be severe. Late in the afternoon and early evening, another round of active weather will be coming to Kansas with some threat of hail and wind. Highest severe potential for the evening will be in southern Kansas.

Dry weather returns on Friday with highs near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; late night storms possible. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 76 AM storms, then partly cloudy with evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 59 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Generic image of police line
Overland Park teen found dead at KU sorority house
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Woman dies from injuries after Andover house fire
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT

Latest News

Wichita temperature trend.
Warmer weather coming back to Kansas
Increasing rain potential midweek.
Hit/miss storm chances may not be far off
Rain chances
Beautiful Spring weather today ahead of storm chances midweek
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, warmer later this week