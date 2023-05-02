Best rain chance this week - Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another quiet night is on the way for Kansas and should continue into Wednesday morning. High pressure will remain close by, which will keep most of the clouds away and allow for light winds. Temperatures will remain cool, but frost is unlikely.

South winds return to the state on Wednesday, with some gusts in western Kansas up around 20-25 mph. It will also be warming up a little more, and much of the state will have highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered storms will be back in southwest Kansas Wednesday evening, but severe weather looks unlikely. A few storms will have heavy downpours and some small hail.

The best chance for rain this week will come Thursday when scattered storms will be in central and south central Kansas during the morning. Those are also not likely to be severe. Late in the afternoon and early evening, another round of active weather will be coming to Kansas with some threat of hail and wind. Highest severe potential for the evening will be in southern Kansas.

Dry weather returns on Friday with highs near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; late night storms possible. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 76 AM storms, then partly cloudy with evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 59 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.