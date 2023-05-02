Carpe Diem Café earns Helping and for creating opportunities for workers with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family is emphasizing community outreach with the opening of a new coffee shop that focuses on hiring those with special needs or circumstances.

“I wanted people to understand that just because they look different and act different, they can still do everything that anyone else can do,” said Carpe Diem Café founder/owner Perry Warden.

Warden, a former special education teacher, and his wife recently opened Carpe Diem Café at 8643 West Central with hopes of providing opportunities for people facing unique challenges.

In recognition of Carpe Diem Cafe’s opportunity-providing efforts, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH gave the business a $1,200 Helping Hand.

