Carpe Diem Café earns Helping and for creating opportunities for workers with special needs

In recognition of Carpe Diem Cafe’s opportunity-providing efforts, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH gave the business a $1,200 Helping Hand.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family is emphasizing community outreach with the opening of a new coffee shop that focuses on hiring those with special needs or circumstances.

“I wanted people to understand that just because they look different and act different, they can still do everything that anyone else can do,” said Carpe Diem Café founder/owner Perry Warden.

Warden, a former special education teacher, and his wife recently opened Carpe Diem Café at 8643 West Central with hopes of providing opportunities for people facing unique challenges.

In recognition of Carpe Diem Cafe’s opportunity-providing efforts, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH gave the business a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 ended in a crash, the...
Wichita man killed after KHP chase ends in crash
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
Generic image of police line
Overland Park teen found dead at KU sorority house
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Woman dies from injuries after Andover house fire

Latest News

Carpe Diem Cafe Helping Hand
Helping Hand: Carpe Diem Cafe
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT
Cadillac Community Champion Mariah Stone
Cadillac Community Champion Mariah Stone
Just three months after a tornado heavily damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover,...
1 year later, Andover people, homes, buildings still recovering