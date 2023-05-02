Cold case breakthrough: Wichita police arrest man in connection with 2007 rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Monday arrested a man accused of breaking into a southeast Wichita home and raping a woman in November 2007. Police arrested 52-year-old Ted Foy, of Augusta, on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy.

At about 11 p.m. Nov. 13, 2007, Wichita police responded to the area of 1900 South Tara Falls in reference to a sexual assault case. Officers learned someone broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman.

“Investigators worked to identify a suspect but were unable to, despite exhausting all available resources at the time,” Wichita police said.

DNA evidence led police to arresting Foy.

“Recently, in collaboration with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Cold Case Team and the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, WPD Investigators were able to utilize genealogical investigative techniques to assist them in identifying a potential suspect. The suspect’s identity was confirmed through DNA as Ted Foy,” the WPD explained in a news release.

The next step is for this case to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

