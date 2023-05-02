False shooting call prompts heavy law-enforcement response to Elk County town

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The report of a shooting in the Elk County community of Elk Falls prompted a strong law enforcement response and a public notice to avoid the town. That notice was lifted as questions mount concerning the apparent false call and the response that followed.

There were no reports of injuries or evidence that a shooting actually happened.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were no reports of injuries or arrests connected with the situation. 12 News spoke with a man whose property was searched as part of the investigation. The man voiced frustration with the situation as the search happened when he was out of town. He said officers questioned his 15-year-old son. He said the unexpected police response at the home shook up the teen.

“I don’t like it and I don’t think this needs to happen to anybody, because of a false call-in,” the man said.

People in Elk Falls report roads were temporarily blocked as deputies and officers swarmed the area.

