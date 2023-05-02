Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT

On Monday, May 1, Wichita Brewing Company stepped to help in the effort, donating a portion of its sales to the family.
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fundraising efforts continue one week after a 3-year-old girl died and her mother suffered critical injuries in a fiery crash at a QuikTrip in Derby. Monday, Wichita Brewing Company stepped to help in the effort, donating a portion of its sales to the family.

“Everyone talks about giving back to the community. We don’t want to just say it, we want to do it,” said Wichita Brewing Company Co-owner Jeremy Horn.

Horn said a member of the serving staff at Wichita Brewing Company is related to the family. She leaned on her work family for help.

“She asked if we could do a give-back night for the [Help for Brandon Ivy and Family] GoFundMe,” Horn said.

Ivy is the father of 3-year-old Harper, killed in the crash. Harper’s mother is stable at a local hospital, an update on the GoFundMe page for the family said.

As of Monday night, more than 1,700 donations on the page totaled nearly $83,000. While that total makes a difference, the need remains. For Horn, stepping up to join the supportive effort was a matter of when, not if.

“A tragedy like that to hit a staff member of ours, it’s not a ‘can we do it?’ It’s ‘when are we going to get this done’ type of situation,” Horn said.

On Monday, the Wichita Brewing Company donated 10% of all its non-alcoholic sales to Brandon Ivy and his family.

“Being that it hits so close to home, a family member of the WBC family, it’s just what we do,” Horn said of the outreach effort.

Horn said he hoped the Wichita Brewing Company would be able to contribute up to $1,000 to the family.

