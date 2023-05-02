Man arrested at U.S.-Mexican border suspected in 2007 sex crime in Sedgwick County

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested a a border crossing between Mexico and Texas is suspected of rape in a Sedgwick County case from 2007. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Roman Vela was arrested on an active Sedgwick County warrant for one count of rape.

The DA’s office said Vela is being held on the Sedgwick County warrant in Webb County, Texas, awaiting extradition to Kansas.

“The arrest was the culmination of an ongoing effort between the Department of State in Mexico; Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Mexico; HSI Kansas City, Mo., and the Sedgwick County DA’s Office in Wichita,” the Da’s office saiad. “Special thanks to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) whose global reach enables DSS to work with local, state and federal law enforcement partners domestically and around the world to bring accused criminals to justice.”

