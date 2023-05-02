Patrick and Brittany Mahomes among stylish Met Gala attendees

(Via @Chiefs. Photo by GQ Sports.)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (KCTV) - From football’s biggest night to fashion’s biggest night! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are at the Met Gala in New York City.

The Kansas City Chiefs posted a picture by GQ Sports of the two in their stylish outfits.

Patrick wore a black suit, black shades and a chain.

Brittany chose a classic, off-the-shoulder, white dress with a silver shawl neckline.

Vogue said this year’s Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Invitees were instructed to wear something “in honor of Karl.”

The Met Gala has been going on since 1948. It is a charity event meant to raise money for the Costume Institute. Vogue says they raise six-figure sums of money every year.

According to the Associated Press, other sports icons in attendance are: Roger Federer, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Andy Roddick.

Yes, Gisele Bündchen will be there; no, Tom Brady isn’t on the list,” the AP wrote.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

