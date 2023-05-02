Suspect in custody after standoff near Harry & Broadway

Standoff near Harry and Broadway.
Standoff near Harry and Broadway.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
May. 2, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 6:25 a.m.: Lieutenant Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department said a call about an altercation involving a gun came at around 10:45 Monday night.

Police were initially unable to contact the suspect and believed he was inside a home. Moses said police utilized time, distance and technology to negotiate in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Just before 6 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

There were other people inside the home during the incident, but not during the duration of the SWAT activation.

Wichita police and a SWAT team are on the scene of a standoff near Harry and Broadway in Wichita.

The incident happened last night when a bondsman attempted to arrest a man with active warrants. The man pointed a gun at the bondsman.

Someone called 911, but the man refused to come out of the house and said he was hiding in a closet with a gun.

Broadway is blocked between Harry and Funston while police respond to the situation.

