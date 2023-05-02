Second arrest made in Wichita weekend shooting

Jorge Romero Jr.
Jorge Romero Jr.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jorge Romero Jr., a 48-year-old from Wichita, became on Tuesday the second person arrested for a deadly shooting early Saturday in northeast Wichita.

His arrest follows that of Adonis Andrews. Both men were arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

After arriving on East Stadium Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers found a 36-year-old man seated in the front passenger side of a white SUV. He had been fatally shot, WPD said.

Romero was arrested in the 1200 block of W. Casado Street. It is believed he and the victim knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

