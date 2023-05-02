Sedgwick County seeking grant to prevent overdoses

Published: May. 2, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is seeking a grant from the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention (CDC) of just over $6,500 to combat drug overdoses.

The CDC established a five-year cooperative to support local health departments to use date to support actions that reduce deadly and non-deadly overdoses, with a primary focus on opioids and/or stimulants.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is applying for a grant that would support prevention and surveillance strategies along with toxicological testing of drug products and/or paraphernalia. The grant application is due May 8.

The County Commission, which will vote on the proposal on Wednesday, has recommended the approval of the grant application. The county says additional resources to combat and prevent overdoses and deaths would not be available, especially for people at high risk of overdose. To read more about the proposal, click here.

