Storm chances returning back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cool start to our Tuesday with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, bright blue skies promise to take temperatures into the near normal lower 70s this afternoon.

The first of a few weather disturbances will move through the area late tonight into Wednesday. While showers and storms are possible, especially over southwest Kansas, neither heavy rain nor severe weather are expected.

A second batch of storms is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are likely later this week and into the weekend, and that may set the stage for stronger to severe storms, especially Saturday night into Sunday. Expect highs well into the 80s Friday and this weekend, or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and milder. Wind: N 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated showers, and then storm chances into the night. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 74.

Thu: Low: 54. High: 78. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms early, and again late.

Fri: Low: 59. High: 85. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 86. Mostly sunny; chance of storm into the night.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 82. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 60. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com