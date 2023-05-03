Animal experts offer interaction tips during spring animal birthing season

By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of year when spring wildlife is born and encounters with small animals are more frequent. With that comes questions about what the animals need and what if anything you can do if you come across a baby animal separated from its mother.

With several wooded areas, creeks and ponds in town, 12 News visited Derby to take a closer look into what animals need and when human intervention can help.

“The only thing that if you see that a baby by itself is a opssum; opossums are not supposed to be by themselves,” said Derby Animal Control Officer Madison Looney. “So, if you find a baby opossum by itself, then you immediately need to get it to a rehabber.”

Derby Animal Control sees a wide variety and large number of wild animals this time of year.

“We’ll handle on average about 100 wildlife animal calls and a lot of those are taken to our wildlife rehab partners,” said Derby Animal Control Officer Tori Brown.

Brown said getting animals help they need is important, as is knowing when to leave them alone.

“It’s important because if you don’t know what you are doing then you could injure that animal,” she said. “There’s a chance to spread disease and injury and we want to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Derby Animal Control emphasizes that finding a baby animal without it’s mother doesn’t necessarily mean it needs you.

“Just because you found it doesn’t mean it’s abandoned, mom usually takes good care of their kids,” Brown said. “If you don’t see mom, there’s a good reason for that.”

For Derby residents, Animal Control advises giving their department a call if you find baby wildlife in your backyard so officers can check out the conditions to determine what, if anything needs done to protect the animals.

