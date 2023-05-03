Chances for rain and some storms returning Thursday

Severe weather chances are low, but possible in the evening
Thursday storm chance could include some severe weather.
Thursday storm chance could include some severe weather.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and thunderstorms will be back in Kansas before the weekend, and some storms may produce some hail and gusty winds, especially Thursday evening. The most likely areas to see some hail and wind will be focused over central and south central Kansas Thursday evening.

There is a chance for some morning rain and thunder in central and eastern Kansas Thursday, but better chances for storms should arrive in the evening with a warm front pushing up into Kansas. After 4pm, storms will start in the southwest and begin moving northeast with a hail and wind threat. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s before any storms fire up.

Rain will exit Kansas early Friday with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Much warmer weather is coming up this weekend as highs reach well into the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers or storms closer to daybreak. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers, then mostly cloudy with evening storms. Wind: S/SE 10-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms likely, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Fri: High: 82 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; PM and evening showers/storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT
Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people during a search for two missing teenagers....
4 of 7 bodies found in Oklahoma identified

Latest News

Storm outlook across Kansas.
Strong storms possible tonight
Best chances come Thursday for the area.
Best rain chance this week - Thursday
Wichita temperature trend.
Warmer weather coming back to Kansas
Increasing rain potential midweek.
Hit/miss storm chances may not be far off