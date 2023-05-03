Chances for rain and some storms returning Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and thunderstorms will be back in Kansas before the weekend, and some storms may produce some hail and gusty winds, especially Thursday evening. The most likely areas to see some hail and wind will be focused over central and south central Kansas Thursday evening.

There is a chance for some morning rain and thunder in central and eastern Kansas Thursday, but better chances for storms should arrive in the evening with a warm front pushing up into Kansas. After 4pm, storms will start in the southwest and begin moving northeast with a hail and wind threat. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s before any storms fire up.

Rain will exit Kansas early Friday with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Much warmer weather is coming up this weekend as highs reach well into the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers or storms closer to daybreak. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers, then mostly cloudy with evening storms. Wind: S/SE 10-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms likely, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Fri: High: 82 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; PM and evening showers/storms.

