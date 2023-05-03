City Council votes to change name of street in NW Wichita

City Of Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved a name change for Squaw Street, located on the east side of North Maize road, 600 feet north of West Central. The city’s Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights advisory board requested a name change because of the sensitivity of the word “Squaw,” which can be seen as derogatory toward Indigenous peoples.

The new name will be West Delano Avenue.

Although five lots abut the street, only two lots are addressed on the former Squaw Lane. The residents were notified of the name change.

