Clearwater residents asked to boil water after main break

Water main break
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - A water main break in Clearwater prompts a call for residents who lost service to boil their water. The water main break happened Wednesday afternoon at 4th and Elaine. The effort to repair the break and restore service continues.

“The Public Works Department is working on getting this fixed as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes,” the City of Clearwater posted on its Facebook page.

