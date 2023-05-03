Hutchinson center focused on alleviating children’s mental health issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one mental health care clinic in Hutchinson is stepping up to teach adults about how to help youth in need during a mental health crisis.

“One in four people in their lifetime have the chance of experiencing some type of mental health challenge,” said Beth Akins, the director of training and education and Horizons Mental Health Center in Hutchinson. “So it’s really, really common.”

Akins is doing her part to spread awareness around the community.

“The class we are going to be teaching is the youth version of mental health first aid,” Akins said. “It’s designed for adults who come in contact with youth who may experience a mental health challenge or crisis.”

The mental health first aid course will happen on May 3 and May 10 at Kingman High School. The skills learned could help a child in a mental health crisis.

“Youth face a lot of things like cyber bullying as well as regular bullying,” Akins said. “They have concerns of their grades and are they going to be able to college and support themselves.”

Akins said attendees of the class will learn techniques and strategies to help alleviate mental health issues for your child or the children you know.

“The manual has a lot of information just about different symptoms and warning signs that parents might be able to recognize,” Akins said. “It also has a lot of resources for where people (can) go to get some help if they need more help.”

