Hutchinson center focused on alleviating children’s mental health issues

Hutchinson's Horizon Mental Health Center focuses on youth with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
By Joe Baker
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one mental health care clinic in Hutchinson is stepping up to teach adults about how to help youth in need during a mental health crisis.

“One in four people in their lifetime have the chance of experiencing some type of mental health challenge,” said Beth Akins, the director of training and education and Horizons Mental Health Center in Hutchinson. “So it’s really, really common.”

Akins is doing her part to spread awareness around the community.

“The class we are going to be teaching is the youth version of mental health first aid,” Akins said. “It’s designed for adults who come in contact with youth who may experience a mental health challenge or crisis.”

The mental health first aid course will happen on May 3 and May 10 at Kingman High School. The skills learned could help a child in a mental health crisis.

“Youth face a lot of things like cyber bullying as well as regular bullying,” Akins said. “They have concerns of their grades and are they going to be able to college and support themselves.”

Akins said attendees of the class will learn techniques and strategies to help alleviate mental health issues for your child or the children you know.

“The manual has a lot of information just about different symptoms and warning signs that parents might be able to recognize,” Akins said. “It also has a lot of resources for where people (can) go to get some help if they need more help.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people during a search for two missing teenagers....
4 of 7 bodies found in Oklahoma identified
Jorge Romero Jr.
Two more arrests made in Wichita weekend shooting

Latest News

Sedgwick County Health Department needs assistance keeping up with COVID-19 case data.
Sedgwick County seeking $6.5 million grant to prevent overdoses
Sonnie Williams lost her son, Harlem, to sleep-related death when he was five months old.
Wichita mother turns grief into mission to shake stigma, raise awareness about SIDS
Dozens of cancer survivors from across the Wichita area gathered at the Boathouse downtown...
YMCA holds retreat for Wichita area cancer survivors
New Down Syndrome Barbie.
Mattel debuts Down Syndrome Barbie to combat stigma