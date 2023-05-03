Kansas sailor killed at Pearl Harbor, returned home, given proper military burial

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KWCH) - One Kansas woman is relieved to finally have her brother back home for a proper burial after DNA science identified his remains from the bodies found in the USS Oklahoma, a ship destroyed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Floyd Francis Clifford, from Mulvane, died at the age of 20. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 19 in January 1941. His obituary says he served in the Pacific on the USS Oklahoma as Seaman, 2nd class until torpedoes sunk the ship less than a year later.

“He lost his life in that attack, and his unidentified remains were buried in a grave in Honolulu, HI known as the Punchbowl,” Clifford’s obituary explains. “His name appears on the war memorial at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific which will now have a rosette.”

When he died, Clifford was survived by his parents and eight siblings. Among them is Melba, the lone sibling alive today.

Modern technology made the proper burial at the Richland Cemetery near Douglass possible and helped to provide closure for Melba and younger generations related to Clifford.

“In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) exhumed the unidentified remains of 394 sailors and marines lost on the Oklahoma, to identify them using DNA analysis so they could be returned to their families,” Clifford’s obituary explains.

In September 2016, DPAA announced Seaman 2nd Class Floyd F. Clifford was accounted for.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com