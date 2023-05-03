Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021
Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

