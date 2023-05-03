Reno County authorities still tracking 1977 cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a 1977 death of a woman.

On February 11, 1977, Gayle A. Sorensen left work to run some errands for her employer. After not returning to work, her coworkers became concerned and notified her husband, who reported her missing. Later that evening, Sorensen’s vehicle was found in the Dillon’s Parking lot at 734 E. 4th in Hutchinson.

A witness who was later interviewed said she observed a vehicle in the Dillon’s parking lot which is believed to have been Sorensen’s. She said that she had observed a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and an unknown white man standing outside of the driver’s door talking to the driver. She said that both were laughing, and she assumed that they knew each other. This unknown man was described as 26-28 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and shaggy brown hair which was about collar length or longer He was described as wearing wire framed glasses with brown lens, a red stocking cap, and he had a mustache and goatee.

Several days later, Sorensen’s body was discovered southeast of Hutchinson, along the Arkansas River Levey. Her throat had been slashed and she had been sexually assaulted. Her death remains unsolved. If you have any information regarding the murder of Gayle Sorensen, please contact Captain Shawn McClay or Detective Diana Skomal with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620 694-2735. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 620 694-2666 or 800 222-TIPS.

