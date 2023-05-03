Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin’s life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Fundraising efforts continue for family of girl killed, mother hurt in fiery crash at Derby QT
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people during a search for two missing teenagers....
4 of 7 bodies found in Oklahoma identified
Jorge Romero Jr.
Second arrest made in Wichita weekend shooting

Latest News

A young Colorado man is suing a sheriff's office after his father was allegedly tased dozens of...
Lawsuit alleges deputies tased Colorado man 35 times
A 14-year-old boy suspected of opening fire at the school he attended in Belgrade was arrested...
RAW: Serbian school shooting suspect arrested
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia
FILE - Mount Everest looms in the distance. An American man from Seattle died in an attempt to...
American dies while climbing Mount Everest