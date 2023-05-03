Sedgwick County announces plans for veterans treatment court

Sedgwick County Commission
Sedgwick County Commission
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to accept a grant from the Kansas Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration (OJA) for $475,867 on behalf of Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, to support the creation of a Veteran’s Treatment Court in Sedgwick County District Court.

This specialized court would offer qualified veterans convicted of certain felony offenses related to mental illness or substance abuse the option of serving time in treatment instead of prison. Sedgwick County seeks to offer rehabilitation, noting that veterans suffer from untreated mental health conditions like post traumatic stress disorder and addiction following their military service.

The grant from Byrne Discretionary Community Project Funding was awarded to the OJA, which contracts with Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. The funding runs through July 2025, but the goal is to make Veterans Treatment Court a permanent part of the criminal court system in the 18th Judicial District of Kansas.

Veterans must meet several conditions to qualify for Veterans Treatment Court. They must:

  • Live in Sedgwick County.
  • Have discharged from the military honorably or under conditions other than dishonorably.
  • Be convicted of a qualifying felony resulting from a mental health or substance abuse disorder.
  • Agree to a probation term of 18 months.

Crimes of conviction cannot be:

  • Serious felonies, Levels 1-3.
  • Domestic violence, if the offender has prior felony DV convictions.
  • Any crime involving a drive-by shooting or serious bodily harm.
  • Felony sex offenses.

The target date for implementing Veterans Treatment Court is July 1, 2023. It is a collaboration between these partners:

  • Sedgwick County Department of Corrections
  • Kansas Judicial Branch
  • The 18th Judicial District
  • Robert J Dole VA Medical Center
  • The Office of the District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District
  • Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sedgwick County Public Defender’s Office-SBIDS

The commission said it aims to break the cycle of recidivism and avoid incarceration in an already overcrowded detention facility. Its members said it is the goal of this program to return the person to the life they fought to protect.

