Strong storms possible tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 40s, but a jacket is a good idea to start the day. However, you will not need it this afternoon as highs climb into the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A batch of showers and storms is possible late tonight into Thursday morning, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail.

The best chance of showers and storms in the near term will take place on Thursday afternoon and evening. A noticeable increase in humidity will aid in producing a few strong to possibly severe storms, mainly over central Kansas.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel more like June as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s with a little humidity. While a stray storm cannot be ruled out, most of the state will be storm-free on both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; storms early, and again late. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Fri: Low: 59. High: 84. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 88. Mostly sunny and very warm.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 85. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 62. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 85. Partly cloudy; chance of late day storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com