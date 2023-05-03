WSU lands SEC transfer in Ronnie DeGray III

By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 3, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest transfer portal recruit under new Wichita State head coach Paul Mills comes by way of the SEC conference in Mizzou. Ronnie DeGray III committed to Wichita State Wednesday night on Twitter posting, “Let’s SHOCK the nation! #316 #committed.”

DeGray III started in only eight games this past season due to a knee injury, according to the Columbia Missourian. In his sophomore season (2021-2022), he played a large role for the tigers, averaging 8.3 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game while playing in all 33 of Mizzou’s games.

DeGray III has two years of eligibility remaining, per the Columbia Missourian.

