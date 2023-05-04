1 seriously injured in W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered injuries in a house fire reported Wednesday night in west Wichita. Crews responded to the scene about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North McComas, near Central and West Street.

Firefighters brought the injured person out of the home. An ambulance took that person to a local hospital in serious condition. There are no other reports of injuries on the call.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com