Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire

One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Fire Department identified the woman killed in Monday’s housefire in the 600 block of West Allison as 75-year-old Virginia Manchesian. Manchesian died from her injuries at a local hospital after firefighters rescued her and a man from the home. The man was treated at a local hospital and released.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” said Andover Fire-Rescue Chief Chad Russell. “As a fire safety reminder, closing bedroom doors is vital to ensuring safety during a fire.”

Andover Fire-Rescue and the Kansas State Fire Marshal continue investigating what caused the fire.

