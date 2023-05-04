Betty the blind black bear gains celebrity status on military base

A blind black bear named Betty is drawing attention of many at an Alaskan military base.
By Georgina Fernandez and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A female black bear is attracting a crowd wherever she goes in an Alaska military base to the point where she’s on a first-name basis with the military community that she routinely sees on the base.

Betty is an imposing figure weighing in at around 250 pounds who has become Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s neighborhood blind black bear.

Because she lacks sight, Betty often pops up in public areas where lots of people can see and interact with her, such as beneath a playground slide or on someone’s front doorstep.

James Wendland, chief officer with the JBER Conservation Law Enforcement Office, said Betty is like a celebrity on the base.

“Everybody that knows of her wants to take a look and see her and get good pictures,” he said.

KTUU reports that bears are a popular sight on base. Wendland said his team often handles one or two situations involving bears a day. However, he said they always know when the bear is Betty.

“She kind of feels her way around,” Wendland said. “But the big thing is, if she is going over something, she will always turn around and come over backward to where she can put her feet down first. Doesn’t matter if it’s a jersey barrier or by a dumpster. So it’s very easy for us to identify her by just her movements.”

Wendland first noticed Betty in 2018 walking around the base with her two cubs. That’s when he saw she was starting to lose her eyesight.

Over the past half a decade, his team has worked to help keep her safe on base.

“We have to deal with her totally different than any other bear because she can’t see,” Wendland said. “So, we have to get others to help us. Primarily to make sure we have traffic stopped so we don’t have her get hit by a car or have a car accident. We also have to be real careful about where we let her sleep for the day.”

It’s anyone’s guess where Betty will end up each day, having to rely mostly on her hearing to navigate the base.

“(When) she’s not hearing a lot people around her, that’s where she will lay down for the day and she will just take a nap right out in the open,” Wendland said.

Wendland warns that residents should still give her space when she makes a guest appearance.

“Don’t get too close. It’s still not the neighborhood dog that you can go up and get a selfie with. They are still bears. Give them plenty of room, plenty of space,” Wendland said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target

Latest News

People are asking why four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the week leading up to the...
4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby are coincidental, equine experts say
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth