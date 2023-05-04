Caught on camera: Good Samaritan saves baby in runaway stroller

Gusty, high desert winds blew a stroller with a baby boy inside toward a busy road outside a car wash. (KCAL, KCBS, A1 HAND CAR WASH, RON NESSMAN, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HESPERIA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Thanks to the actions of a good Samaritan, a baby boy from California is safe after winds blew his stroller toward a busy road.

Gusty, high desert winds blew a stroller with a baby boy inside toward the road Monday afternoon outside of a car wash in Hesperia, California. Cars were passing at 40 miles per hour, as the baby’s great-aunt, who is in her 60s, tried to catch the stroller.

The great-aunt instead fell to the asphalt and struggled to get back on her feet, only able to watch the nightmare playing out before her eyes.

Luckily, Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench outside of the car wash and witnessed the incident.

“She sees the child going into the street, and that’s all she sees. She can’t do nothing,” Nessman said.

He jumped up and hurried to intercept the stroller, saving the baby boy before the winds pushed him into the path of a speeding car in a moment caught on camera.

“Didn’t have time to even think about it. You just react,” he said. “I felt so bad for the lady… I got nephews and nieces. I couldn’t imagine something like that.”

Nessman, a former truck driver trying to piece his life back together, only recent moved to Hesperia to reconnect with his family, after a sudden and tragic heartbreak sent him spiraling into homelessness.

“My girlfriend passed away in 2018,” he said. “It was sudden, so I didn’t want to do anything.”

He had just finished a job interview when he jumped into action, becoming the little boy’s hero.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I did nothing,” Nessman said. “I’m just glad I realized it and was on it.”

Nessman hopes this ordeal can remind parents to make sure they always lock the wheels on their strollers.

