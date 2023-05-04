Community remembers protest leader who helped to shape history in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman who helped to shape history in Wichita is being remembered after her death last month at the age of 83. Carol Parks Hahn helped to lead a student protest in the summer of 1958 that sparked change in the heart of Wichita.

Hahn and her cousin, Ron Walters, led one of the nation’s first sit-in protests. Hahn and her friends gathered at the counter in the Dockum Drug Store which stood in downtown Wichita at the southeast corner of Douglas and Broadway. Following Hahn’s death, 12 News spoke with friends of Hahn who said she was a leading lady with a humble heart.

“She was very, very deliberate and convicted to doing the right things and I admired here for that,” Wichita NAACP Chapter President Larry Burks Sr. said.

Storytime Village Founder and CEO Prisca Barnes. said Hahn “was a very impactful woman and she made very measurable change in [her] community and throughout the nation.”

The change started with her role in the NAACP. She and Walters were leaders of the organization’s youth branch. These students eventually led the Dockum Drug Store sit-in.

“This was something that the national (NAACP) office did not want us to participate in but they went against the grain, in defiance of what the national wanted because they felt it was the right thing to do,” Burks said.

Their goal, Burks explained, “basically was to allow people of color to be able to come up to that lunch counter (in the Dockum Drug Store) and be served the way [they] should be.”

Barnes said she’s dedicated to making sure Hahn’s legacy lives on for generations.

“It was very important to make sure that children were able to learn more about this story. I believe that’s the way the story will live on,” Barnes said. “Imagery was really a major part of that, bringing the story to life with additional pictures and sharing color. ...We wanted it to be vibrant and full of color with everything coming together.”

