A few storms possible, but severe threat is low

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms remain a possibility for the state through the evening, but chances for severe weather are waning. The best chances for hail and high winds continue to focus over Oklahoma, but some small hail and gusty winds remain possible, especially over western Kansas.

Once the storms get underway, they will have a tendency to move east/northeast throughout the evening. After midnight, the threat for severe weather will drop, and storms will continue moving east and weaken.

Early Friday, clouds will be rather thick with light winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. During the afternoon, a return to sunshine is likely with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Much warmer returns for the weekend ahead. Some places could be nearing record highs both Saturday and Sunday

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; slight chance for a few showers/storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 62 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 62 Turning partly cloudy; evening storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

