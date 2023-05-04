A few storms possible, but severe threat is low

The overall threat is waning
The overall threat is waning(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms remain a possibility for the state through the evening, but chances for severe weather are waning. The best chances for hail and high winds continue to focus over Oklahoma, but some small hail and gusty winds remain possible, especially over western Kansas.

Once the storms get underway, they will have a tendency to move east/northeast throughout the evening. After midnight, the threat for severe weather will drop, and storms will continue moving east and weaken.

Early Friday, clouds will be rather thick with light winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. During the afternoon, a return to sunshine is likely with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Much warmer returns for the weekend ahead. Some places could be nearing record highs both Saturday and Sunday

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; slight chance for a few showers/storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 62 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 62 Turning partly cloudy; evening storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’

Latest News

Severe weather outlook across Kansas.
Storms still possible; severe threat decreasing
Thursday storm chance could include some severe weather.
Chances for rain and some storms returning Thursday
Storm outlook across Kansas.
Strong storms possible tonight
Best chances come Thursday for the area.
Best rain chance this week - Thursday