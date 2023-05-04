Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation

By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at a Denny’s across I-70 Highway near the Truman Sports Complex caused serious damage to the restaurant and led to the evacuation of a nearby hotel on Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department said someone driving by on the highway saw the flames and called the fire in at 11:26 p.m. After crews showed up in minutes and went inside they backed off in order to avoid injuries.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said firefighters made a water wall to try and contain it.

Guests at the nearby Hotel Lotus -- aka the Drury Inn & Suites -- were evacuated as a precaution. The Fire Department said there were no injuries to report.

