Hoisington man killed in Barton County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 76-year-old Hoisington man died from his injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Barton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 10:30 p.m. on NW 100 Road near Hoisington,

The KHP said Richard Lee Reichuber was driving his 2008 Toyota Tacoma east in the 100 block of NW 100 Road when the truck left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The KHP report said the truck hit multiple trees, went airborne over a dry creek bed and came to rest on all four wheels, facing west.

The KHP report said Reichuber died from his injuries at a Hoisington hospital.

