Larned receives grant to transform downtown

The town's mayor said the money could help Larned get back to better days.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - Larned, a small town in western Kansas, is planning some big renovations for its downtown after receiving a state grant worth $750,000.

Mayor William Nusser said the base grant will be used for renovations and to increase curb appeal in the downtown area. Other issues to be addressed include sidewalk replacements and lighting to make the area more aesthetically pleasing.

“This is a huge jump start, I mean, not just for this project but for the future of downtown,” said Mayor Nusser.

He said by making the improvements, he hopes more businesses will be encouraged to make downtown their home.

“It makes sense to build a house in a nice neighborhood, so this is that same principle. If all the buildings are around and the businesses are doing well, as a business owner you’re going to say, ‘that investment makes sent to me,’” Nusser said.

Business owners like Landon Erway agree.

“It shows we’re committing time and money into this downtown, here’s why you should as well,” Erway said.

Mayor Nusser said Larned has two years to complete projects with the grant money. The town is looking for community feedback on what should be done. To share your thoughts, visit http://www.larnedks.org/business-directory-1/category/city-of-larned

