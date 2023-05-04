Marines reunite with beloved dogs they rescued overseas

Dogs reunited with Marines who saved them overseas
By Kassie Simmons and Debra Worley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Military members are known to be heroes, but three Marines from southeastern North Carolina have a heroic tale of a different kind after saving a dog and her puppies.

“Seeing them for the first time again is definitely a heartwarming thing,” Sgt. Joshua Echevarria said. “I don’t know if he fully recognizes me or remembers me, but I definitely remember him.”

A reunion of the Marines and the dogs was nearly a year in the making after U.S. Marines Sgt. Colin Bettner, Cpt. Britta Vivaldi and Echevarria found a pregnant, malnourished dog while deployed in southeast Asia.

“She was pretty much being starved and on death row,” Vivaldi said. “One of the Marines broke her out of the box in which she was being starved in and brought her over to our camp.”

They nursed her back to health and helped her give birth to three puppies.

The Marines named the mother Cardi and the puppies Cindy, Hector, and Ivar. Quickly, the pups became part of the Marines’ pack.

The group of Marines couldn’t bear to leave the pups behind, so Paws of War stepped in to help.

Paws of War is a nonprofit organization that honors and supports veterans and active military members.

“They were very serious about helping us out,” Echevarria said. “I’m very thankful for them because without them, these dogs would still be suffering over there.”

After a lengthy process, the dogs were finally reunited with the Marines in southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target

Latest News

Water main break
Towanda water main break forces schools to dismiss early
PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
No more ABC123: BBB says simple passwords invite crooks
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot