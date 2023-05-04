Star college basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson picks KU

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Dickinson, who starred at the University of Michigan before entering the transfer portal following last season, announced he will play at Kansas in 2023-24.

Dickinson made the announcement in a 66-second video posted to his social media on Thursday morning. In it, he is seen walking through doors into a conference room, where KU coach Bill Self is revealed and the two share an embrace.

Dickinson was considered by many to be the top target in the transfer portal. In three seasons at Michigan, he average 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Last season, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds. He chose KU over several other high-major programs such as Kentucky and Villanova.

On Wednesday, KU officially announced the additions of transfers Arterio Morris, from Texas, and Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

