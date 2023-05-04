Strong to severe storms expected Thursday

Severe weather outlook across Kansas.
Severe weather outlook across Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have to dodge a few storms to start the day, but any wet weather will exit by midday leaving us mostly cloudy and dry into the afternoon. Milder morning temperatures in the 50s will eventually climb into the 70s later today.

Another, better chance of showers and storms arrives after 5 p.m. into the evening. A noticeable increase in humidity will aid in producing a few strong to possibly severe storms, mainly over central Kansas. The main concern is hail up the size of quarters, and wind gusts up to 60-65 mph.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will feel more like early summer as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s with a little humidity. While a stray storm cannot be ruled out, most of the state will be storm-free on both Saturday and Sunday.

After a warm and dry Monday, storm chances come back to Kansas on Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms until noon, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Showers and storms, mainly in the evening. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 82.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 88. Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 87. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 62. High: 85. Partly cloudy; chance of storms into the evening.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 84. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

