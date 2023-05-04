Thursday marks 16 years since rare EF-5 tornado nearly destroyed Greensburg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday marks 16 years since a deadly EF-5 tornado ripped through the town of Greensburg. The tornado killed 12 people, injured dozens more and nearly destroyed the entire town.

The magnitude and intensity of the Greensburg tornado was extremely rare. It was rated an EF-5 with estimated winds of 205 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for over an hour and traveled about 30 miles. It’s esitmated that the tornado wiped out 95% of Greensburg.. causing $250 million in damage.

The storm produced 19 other tornadoes that night.

