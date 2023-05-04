Thursday marks 16 years since rare EF-5 tornado nearly destroyed Greensburg

The EF-5 tornado that destroyed most of Greensburg hit on May 4, 2007.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday marks 16 years since a deadly EF-5 tornado ripped through the town of Greensburg. The tornado killed 12 people, injured dozens more and nearly destroyed the entire town.

The magnitude and intensity of the Greensburg tornado was extremely rare. It was rated an EF-5 with estimated winds of 205 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for over an hour and traveled about 30 miles. It’s esitmated that the tornado wiped out 95% of Greensburg.. causing $250 million in damage.

The storm produced 19 other tornadoes that night.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’

Latest News

Greensburg tornado
Looking back 16 years on Greensburg tornado
Jake's forecast for Thursday, May 4
Jake Dunne Storm Team 12 forecast May 4, 2023
Water main break
Towanda water main break forces schools to dismiss early
PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
No more ABC123: BBB says simple passwords invite crooks