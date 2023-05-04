Towanda water main break forces schools to dismiss early

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two schools in the Circle school district are dismissing early due to a water main break in the area of Rainbow Court in Towanda.

Circle Public Schools said students at Circle Towanda Elementary and Circle High School will be released at 12:15 p.m. The district said parents need to make arrangements to pick up their children.

CHS practices are canceled and the track meet scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Monday.

