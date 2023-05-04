Where’s Shane? C.A.R.S. Club Motoring Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out in McPherson getting all the details on the C.A.R.S Club Motoring Festival going on this Saturday at McPherson College.

This student-run event features some incredible cars, while also showing off the skills of students working on restoration! All the fun kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

You can find more information at www.mcpherson.edu/2023/04/mcpherson-college-hosts-most-unique-car-show-in-midwest.

