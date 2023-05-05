2 new splash pads open in Wichita

SPLASH PAD AT EVERGREEN PARK
SPLASH PAD AT EVERGREEN PARK(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get set to get wet! Wichita Aquatics opened six splash pads on Friday. Locations opened include Buffalo, Edgemoor, Evergreen, Planeview, Riverside, and Harrison Parks with the support of Wichita Public Works.

Harrison Park (1300 S. Webb) and Planeview Park (2819 Fees) are newly added locations.

“Our team is working diligently to get the remaining locations opened for the summer,” said the city.

All 12 splash pad locations will be open by Monday, May 29. There’s no admission, and pets are not allowed.

Hours of operation, rules and locations can be found at /Wichita.gov/Aquatics.

