Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County EMS transported one person to a local hospital in critical condition following a crash in the 1500 block of North Webb Road, in east Wichita.
A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the person transported was unresponsive at the scene, reported “code blue” by EMS.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com