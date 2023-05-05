Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County EMS transported one person to a local hospital in critical condition following a crash in the 1500 block of North Webb Road, in east Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the person transported was unresponsive at the scene, reported “code blue” by EMS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com