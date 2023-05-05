Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County EMS transported one person to a local hospital in critical condition following a crash in the 1500 block of North Webb Road, in east Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the person transported was unresponsive at the scene, reported “code blue” by EMS.

