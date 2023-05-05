Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department released more information on Friday regarding a car fire at QuikTrip that resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl. The crash happened on April 24 at the gas station located at K-15 and Meadowlark in Derby.

Police said a 61-year-old Derby man crashed into a car the child was in while it was being filled with gas. The collision knocked over the gas pump, causing an explosion.

Three-year-old Harper Ivy died in the fire. Her mother was critically hurt and was placed in an induced coma last month due to her injuries, according to the family.

Derby police said it is investigating whether the man suffered a medical issue prior to the crash. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

A GoFundMe page created for the family has raised nearly $85,000.

