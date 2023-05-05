Evening storms northwest; a very warm weekend ahead

Record highs appear unlikely, but it may feel more like July
Severe threat is limited to far northwest Kansas.
Severe threat is limited to far northwest Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few severe storms will be possible in northwest Kansas this evening, but late in the night, almost all of Kansas will be dry. The remainder of the weekend should be free of any additional thunderstorm chances. It will also be a very warm weekend for early May.

Morning lows Saturday will be down in the 50s and 60s, and then heat up to near 90 for central and eastern Kansas. Farther west, it will mainly be 80 degree weather. Expect a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday will be just about as warm for most of the area. Highs will once again be near 90 for the eastern half of the state, with upper 80s farther west. Unfortunately, despite a weak front drifting through the area Sunday, chances for storms will be limited to far northeast Kansas and into Missouri.

Next week could be rather unsettled with chances for widely scattered storms. Right now, highest rain potential will be in western Kansas, but a few storms may develop farther east Tuesday and again Thursday. Timing and details are a little uncertain this many days out, but much needed rain should find its way back to the Plains soon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 92 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 61 Turning mostly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 60 Turning mostly cloudy.

