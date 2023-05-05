Game Warden seizes gun used for fishing in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Game wardens in Finney County said they seized a 9mm handgun that was being used to take fish in Garden City.

Violations were written for illegal means of take for fish and no fishing license. Firearms are not a legal means for fishing.

Nonsport fish may be taken only with fishing pole and line, trotlines, setlines, gig, crossbow or bow and arrow with a line attached.

Shooting at a body of water can be dangerous because bullets can ricochet off the surface.

