Get ready for some summer like heat this weekend

Highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year
Wichita temperature trend
Wichita temperature trend
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are long gone, but some clouds remain this morning. Expect clearing skies this afternoon as wake-up temperatures in the 50s climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s later today.

Expect even warmer, borderline hot weather conditions this weekend as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Both days also look dry, but a few storms are possible over northeast Kansas Sunday evening as a weak cold front moves through the state.

The warmer than normal weather will stick around into next week, and that may set the stage for some stronger to severe storms during the middle of the week. While the exact timing and severity are too be determined, the best chance of storms appears to be on late Tuesday into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 62. High: 85. Partly cloudy; chance of storms in the afternoon/evening.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 82. Mostly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 81. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms into the night.

