Kansas man found dead in burning field

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a man died on Wednesday in a field fire.

The sheriff’s office said around 4:25 p.m., someone called 911 call to report an out-of-control grass fire in the 3100 block of E K-68 Highway, near Quenemo.

Osage County fire districts from Quenemo, Melvern and Lyndon responded. While putting out the fire, they found the man dead. Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Investigators, and Osage County EMS responded to the scene. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested and responded to the scene as well.

The man was identified as 84-year-old Leo O. Williams, of Osage City.

