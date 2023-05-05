Kansas man found dead in burning field

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a man died on Wednesday in a field fire.

The sheriff’s office said around 4:25 p.m., someone called 911 call to report an out-of-control grass fire in the 3100 block of E K-68 Highway, near Quenemo.

Osage County fire districts from Quenemo, Melvern and Lyndon responded. While putting out the fire, they found the man dead. Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Investigators, and Osage County EMS responded to the scene. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested and responded to the scene as well.

The man was identified as 84-year-old Leo O. Williams, of Osage City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire

Latest News

The Valley Center school district announced Greg Lehr as its next superintendent.
Valley Center school district announces ‘96 grad as new superintendent
We're headed to Lindsborg this morning to get the details on MillFest! This celebration of the...
Where’s Shane? Lindsborg MillFest!
SPLASH PAD AT EVERGREEN PARK
2 new splash pads open in Wichita
Building You
Week of May 8: Job of the day