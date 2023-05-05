Man arrested after deadly crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas troopers arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday evening following a deadly crash in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on U-24 at milepost 287. A 2001 Buick Park Avenue was northbound on a driveway just north of U-24. KHP said for an unknown reason, the truck crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and struck the Buick. After the collision, Jacob Zelinski, the driver of the Silverado, ran from the scene.

Troopers located Zelinski and arrested him a short time later.

KHP identified 82-year-old Dale Hammond as the driver for the Buick. He died in the crash.

