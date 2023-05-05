Man arrested after deadly crash in Clay County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas troopers arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday evening following a deadly crash in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on U-24 at milepost 287. A 2001 Buick Park Avenue was northbound on a driveway just north of U-24. KHP said for an unknown reason, the truck crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and struck the Buick. After the collision, Jacob Zelinski, the driver of the Silverado, ran from the scene.

Troopers located Zelinski and arrested him a short time later.

KHP identified 82-year-old Dale Hammond as the driver for the Buick. He died in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire

Latest News

Deadly crash
Man dies after being ejected from moped in collision with SUV
police lights
Hoisington man killed in Barton County crash
Changes are tentatively set to begin May 8, along U.S. 400 bypass in Ford County as part of the...
Closure to busy bypass will impact traffic in SW Kansas
Man killed in head-on crash in Dickinson County