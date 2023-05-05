Man dies after being ejected from moped in collision with SUV

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a 69-year-old was killed in a crash near McLean and West Walker Street.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. Thursday. After officers were alerted to the crash between a moped and a Subaru Forrester SUV, they found the rider of the moped, a 69-year-old man from Wichita, ejected from the moped.

The man was hospitalized with critical injuries but did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had been riding east on Walker when he collided with the SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man who was not hurt. Neither speed nor impairment are believed to have contributed to the crash.

This was the seventh fatality collision of the year in Wichita.

