Mulvane Fire Dept. using high-tech device to get drivers to move over, slow down

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita area fire department began using a high-tech device to get drivers to follow the law, moving over and slowing down when approaching an active scene.

It’s a common occurrence across the U.S. where firetrucks are high while crews are on scene working a case. National data shows about 16,000 incidents per year connected with drivers not slowing down and pulling over as they approach emergency vehicles. In the last few weeks, the Mulvane Fire Department began using a HAAS Alert Safety Cloud device to warn drivers about emergency crews on the road.

“It’s warning the public that you need to look up and be aware,” Mulvane Deputy Fire Chief Lowell Ester said. “It’s an added tool to everything else that we already use, (including) warning lights (and) cones.”

The HAAS Alert Safety Cloud device sends out a message to drivers in a close vicinity through navigation apps or the “infotainment screens” on some new vehicles.

“When we turn on the red lights, it starts sending out an alert. If we’re moving, it tells you that there’s an apparatus responding,” Ester explained.

With traffic speeding by, there’s often little room to work during a crash or other road-side emergency.

“When our firemen are working there beside the road, we’re concerned about the patient or the fire,” Ester said. “We can’t always have somebody watching our back with oncoming traffic.”

It’s something Ester said his department has faced including last October when a vehicle hit a volunteer firefighter directing traffic.

“He’s still off work,” Ester said. “It’s been six months or so and he’s still going through some rehab, a worker’s comp injury on his shoulder. He was struck and rolled into the ditch.”

He said the HAAS Safety Cloud devices are becoming more common in emergency, road-crew or tow vehicles because of what they can do.

“If we can prevent just one accident, the product will more than pay for itself,” Ester said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol have already been using the devices for the last few years. Sedgwick County Fire is also exploring implementation.

