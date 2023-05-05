Recent rains uplifting spirits but still a long way to go

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a map you’ve seen on 12 News frequently for the past year, and for the first time in many months, parts of southwest Kansas are no longer the deep crimson red. But the drought monitor map continues to show the impact of dry conditions across much of Kansas. It’s leaving eyes focused on the skies hoping the conditions form for the heavens to open and rain to come down.

Kansas drought map (KWCH)

“Soil is an aquatic system, so when you don’t have water to function, life in the soil slows down, or if you get totally dry, totally bare soil, we can actually kill the life,” said Aaron Sawyers, a rancher and executive director of No-till on the Plains.

The farm Sawyers runs saw upwards of two inches during some of the recent rains.

“Winter-seeded cereal wheat or treated rye, it was about a month too late, so the effect of that was not much, but it’s really starting to green up the pastures, making the pastures go. When we dig in the soil, we’re starting to see neat things happening again,” Sawyers said.

He said they were starting to see the impact of drought conditions in mid-2020 on his Comanche County farm, but last year was by far the worst, recording about 11.5 inches - about 40 percent of what’s normal.

The executive director of No-Till on the Plains, Sawyers said their farming practices also help in these conditions.

“The less disturbance we can have on the cropland or range land, we’re going to persevere longer through the drought. We’re not immune to the effects, but we’re going to keep more water in the system. Keep more life in the soil. That’s how we make money,” said Sawyers.

The continued wait for rain makes for hard decisions for ranchers.

“There are a lot of people that are selling cattle right now. Some are selling all the way out because they don’t have anything left. Others have maybe held on a little bit; maybe they caught a rain, maybe they had access to something to graze, to let some of their land rest. Right now, it’s tough.” Sawyers said, “I asked my wife at the beginning of April, are you ready to sell every single cow this year because we may have to?”

Sawyers said the drought is an equalizer because the markets, with the price he could get, make this a great time to maintain his herd.

“The biggest and the hardest part of production agriculture is the mental game that you get put through. You have all this risk, where it’s financial, or it’s your physical labor and time.” Sawyers said, “When it doesn’t rain, you did all that work and have no return. It just wears on you. The refreshment of it finally raining was awesome. It kind of renews your spirit a little. You see the plants pop up when you dig a shovel full of soil. You see the earthworms back right there in that top four to six inches. So, we just need more days of rain.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com