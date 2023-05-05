Valley Center school district announces ‘96 grad as new superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district selected one of its former students and administrators to take the overall leadership role as the new superintendent for USD 262. Greg Lehr, a 1996 graduate of Valley Center High School, will replace Dr. Cory Gibson who is departing Valley Center after 11 years to be the next superintendent for the DeSoto school district in the Kansas City metro.

Lehr will start as Valley Center’s superintendent on July 1. He returns to his home district after serving as the superintendent in Sedgwick for one year. Lehr began his career in education as a teacher. He taught and coached in the Garden City and Newton school districts for eight combined years before transitioning to administration in the district from which he graduated.

Lehr returned to Valley Center in 2012 and served as an assistant principal at Valley Center Middle School for three years and as Valley Center Intermediate School principal for nine years.

A news release from USD 262 announcing the school board’s 7-0 vote to appoint Lehr as the next superintendent said he’s also served on the Ark Valley Special Education Cooperative’s Executive Board.

We are confidence in [Lehr’s] ability to lead USD 262 into the future and continue to uphold our vision of being a premier school district,” Valley Center School Board President Ben Wilson said.

